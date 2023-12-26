ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.52

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 14979753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 6.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 6.1% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 28,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 13.5% during the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

