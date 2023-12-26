ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.28

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.28 and last traded at $54.93, with a volume of 2751630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPRO. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter worth approximately $14,900,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 291.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 310,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 231,258 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 3,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 221,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 215,890 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 486.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 142,820 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

