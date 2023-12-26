ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.70

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.70 and last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 3498973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ProShares UltraShort S&P500 news, major shareholder John Joseph Dorsey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDS. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 101.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 937,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 470,786 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter worth $15,399,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,176,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 876.7% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after buying an additional 305,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,419,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.