ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.70

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.70 and last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 3498973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73.
In other ProShares UltraShort S&P500 news, major shareholder John Joseph Dorsey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
