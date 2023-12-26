Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,933,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Public Storage by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,369,000 after purchasing an additional 114,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.26. 89,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,095. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.25 and its 200 day moving average is $273.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.14.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

