Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.41

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 23296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Publicis Groupe Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.