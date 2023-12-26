PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU) & Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Head-To-Head Comparison

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Free Report) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Federal Signal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A N/A Federal Signal 8.74% 16.35% 9.22%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Federal Signal $1.67 billion 2.81 $120.40 million $2.39 32.15

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Federal Signal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PureCycle Technologies and Federal Signal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Federal Signal 0 2 0 1 2.67

Federal Signal has a consensus target price of $63.67, indicating a potential downside of 17.14%. Given Federal Signal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than PureCycle Technologies.

Summary

Federal Signal beats PureCycle Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

