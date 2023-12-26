PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $25.50

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $27.00. PureTech Health shares last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

