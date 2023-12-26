Purus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,280,050,000 after purchasing an additional 494,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,889,000 after purchasing an additional 154,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,196,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.7 %

LW opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LW

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.