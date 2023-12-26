Purus Wealth Management LLC Buys 113 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 3.8% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $176.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $179.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.75 and a 200-day moving average of $164.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

