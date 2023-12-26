Purus Wealth Management LLC Buys 770 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.5% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 180,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $139.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,163.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $143.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

