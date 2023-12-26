Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $420,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 103,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

RZG opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $102.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

