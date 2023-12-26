Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,204 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 5.4% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.3% during the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 50.1% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $4,520,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $671.60 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $681.91. The company has a market cap of $298.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $594.22 and its 200 day moving average is $564.81.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

