Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 418 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares makes up 2.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,501,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 576.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,943,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,680,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,787,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,303 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $41.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

