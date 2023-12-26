Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 844 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2,002.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKG opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

