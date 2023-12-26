Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 2.6%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.61. Approximately 122,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 906,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Qifu Technology in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA lowered their price target on Qifu Technology from $27.80 to $25.90 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $586.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qifu Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 13.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Qifu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.