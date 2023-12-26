Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.67

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.67 and last traded at $114.67, with a volume of 244868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Citigroup lowered Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.28.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 91,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,719,000 after buying an additional 4,608,477 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 646.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,091,000 after buying an additional 3,347,972 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,911.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,271,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after buying an additional 1,208,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,478,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 491.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,987,000 after buying an additional 1,053,157 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

