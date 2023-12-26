Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Lessened by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises approximately 2.3% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $214.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.25.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

