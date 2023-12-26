Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $6.56

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $6.77. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 344 shares traded.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

