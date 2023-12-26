Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $6.56

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $6.77. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 344 shares traded.
Qurate Retail Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.42.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
