Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.00

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 562100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Radian Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.20%.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Radian Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 296,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,093 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,855,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,587,000 after purchasing an additional 204,459 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 5,573.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Further Reading

