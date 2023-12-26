Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.40

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 2593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.61%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Cuts Dividend

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts, cash management, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri commodities and fertilizers, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

