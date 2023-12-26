RayzeBio’s (RYZB) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

RYZB has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RayzeBio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of RayzeBio stock traded up $30.78 on Tuesday, reaching $61.35. 2,986,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,921. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96. RayzeBio has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $62.10.

RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.59). Research analysts forecast that RayzeBio will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of RayzeBio in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in RayzeBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in RayzeBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in RayzeBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in RayzeBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000.

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

