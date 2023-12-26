RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RBA. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $68.25.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RB Global by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,647,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400,942 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in RB Global by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 933,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,726,000 after purchasing an additional 182,028 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in RB Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in RB Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in RB Global by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

