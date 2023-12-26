RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $287.61

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $287.61 and last traded at $286.25, with a volume of 206529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $281.94.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

