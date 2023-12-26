RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $283.07

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $283.07 and last traded at $283.07, with a volume of 1752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RBC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.71.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.44.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $3,175,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $3,175,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,966,473. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,694,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,872,000 after acquiring an additional 57,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $556,927,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.2% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,202,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,030,000 after acquiring an additional 203,740 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $483,093,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $481,554,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

