RDA Financial Network Acquires New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 285,789 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,950,000 after purchasing an additional 219,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

