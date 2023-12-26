RDA Financial Network Buys 101 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.9% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $9.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,131.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $956.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $896.16. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.