RDA Financial Network Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. 2,143,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,935. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.