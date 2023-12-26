RDA Financial Network Has $1.57 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

RDA Financial Network cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,722. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.33. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $107.06.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

