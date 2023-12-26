RDA Financial Network Has $1.75 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

RDA Financial Network raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.52. 1,243,196 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

