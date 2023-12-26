RDA Financial Network Has $2 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

RDA Financial Network lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network owned about 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 176,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 21,210 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 197,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 34,156 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 232,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $386,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of USRT stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $54.19. 125,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,237. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

