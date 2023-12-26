RDA Financial Network Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,020,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $308,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,538 shares of company stock worth $12,002,987. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 874,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,890. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average is $76.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

