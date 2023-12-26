RDA Financial Network Sells 2,104 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RDA Financial Network cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.11. The stock had a trading volume of 680,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,256. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $83.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

