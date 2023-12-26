RDA Financial Network Sells 54 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

RDA Financial Network cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Align Technology by 140.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.19. 239,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,601. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Further Reading

