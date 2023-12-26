RDA Financial Network Sells 734 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

RDA Financial Network lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 193,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.43. 261,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,669. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $46.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

