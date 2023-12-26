RDA Financial Network Trims Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

RDA Financial Network cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $162,652,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 560.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,460 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,134,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,879,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 484,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,380. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $51.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.