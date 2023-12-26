Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 6,670,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 21,439,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Reabold Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of £11.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Reabold Resources Company Profile

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. Its exploration licenses include PEDL 183 license area situated in the United Kingdom; Monroe Swell and West Brentwood license areas located in the United States; and Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

