Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in O. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 6,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.8 %

Realty Income stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.32. 1,474,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,917,155. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

