Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eastman Chemical (EMN)

12/14/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $81.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2023 – Eastman Chemical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/22/2023 – Eastman Chemical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2023 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/2/2023 – Eastman Chemical was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $91.00.

10/30/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2023 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE EMN traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.03. 95,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,078. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

