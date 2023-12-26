Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $10.32

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $10.58. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 508,353 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $64,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,434,075 shares in the company, valued at $54,194,406.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $193,320.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 836,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $64,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,434,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,194,406.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,375 shares of company stock worth $2,624,877 over the last three months. 19.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,506,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,619,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,797,000 after purchasing an additional 987,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,935 shares in the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 10,405,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,730,000 after buying an additional 2,752,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after buying an additional 2,138,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

