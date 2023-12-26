Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.69

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.69 and last traded at $53.44, with a volume of 104281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RRR

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 2.10.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 159.42%. The company had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,703,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,069,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 767.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 78,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,495,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.