Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 61 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $292.19. The stock had a trading volume of 130,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,282. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $211.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.94.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

