Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 80,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 49,687 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 62,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.69. 418,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,181. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $109.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.92. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

