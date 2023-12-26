Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 381,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,715. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EPD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.