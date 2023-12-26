Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 16.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.49. 58,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $105.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novartis

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.