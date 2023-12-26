Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 3,595 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 161.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 88.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

NIO traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. 39,660,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,464,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

