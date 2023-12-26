Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,793,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.05. The company had a trading volume of 100,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,671. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $136.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

