Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,493 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE RIO traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average of $65.24. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

