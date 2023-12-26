Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 185 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.0% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.57. 8,736,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,486,035. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.79 and its 200-day moving average is $112.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The company has a market capitalization of $228.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,163.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.