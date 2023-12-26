Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 713 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,598,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,770 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 263,919 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,448,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,052,000 after purchasing an additional 255,830 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $59.61. 275,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,407. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $59.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

