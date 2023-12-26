Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 26th (BLD, CIEN, CVM, DGX, KOF, NXPI, PKE, SCHL, SCS, VGR)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, December 26th:
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
WNS (NYSE:WNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
