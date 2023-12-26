Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 26th (BLD, CIEN, CVM, DGX, KOF, NXPI, PKE, SCHL, SCS, VGR)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, December 26th:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

